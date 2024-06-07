Smit Street under M1 Bridge reopened to traffic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Johannesburg Roads Agency has reopened Smit Street, which connects to the Brixton and Braamfontein areas under the M1 Bridge in Johannesburg to traffic.

This follows the completion of short-term repairs on some sections that were affected by the tunnel fire that occurred last month.

The blaze, estimated to be six times the normal heat, ripped through a tunnel containing City Power infrastructure. It caused damage to the bridge and burned approximately 500 metres of underground cables.

The far-left lane remains closed off as a safety precaution until further notice. The street was temporarily closed by the Johannesburg Roads Agency as a safety measure.

Motorists were given alternative routes to use.

“Smit street is now open for vehicles to use, while the far-left lane remains closed off as a safety measure until further notice. JRA thanks motorists for their patience since early May 2024 when a tunnel fire affected Smit Street and repairs have been ongoing since then,” says Virgil James, City of Johannesburg.

Video: M1 Bridge Fire – CoJ working hard to restore electricity: