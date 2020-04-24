The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) says while it welcomes the gradual easing of the nationwide lockdown, the devil is in the details.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an ease on the COVID-19 lockdown regulations which will see gradual and phased recovery of economic activity starting from next Thursday.

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Ramaphosa said that on May 1, 2020 the country will enter alert level four of the lockdown, which means some activities will be allowed with extreme caution.

Party leader, Pieter Groenewald says small businesses must also be allowed to open.

Groenewald says, “We would like to see that micro businesses must be allowed to open to start businesses because they are very vulnerable in this time and period we will wait to see the details but we also say that we must ensure that the spreading of the virus must be curbed.”

VIDEO: President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address:



The Congress of the People (COPE) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to maintain the ban on the sale of alcohol, and closure of the borders in the gradual easing of nationwide lockdown.

COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem says, “Here we are being faced with a situation between saving lives and saving the economy. We welcome the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa to ease some of the regulations. We understand that it is not an easy decision to make. We welcome his announcement that the ban of alcohol will still be intact also welcome announcement that the borders will still be locked.”

In the video below, political parties react to the easing of restrictions:



