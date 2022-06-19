Free State based small business owners are appealing for help in generating their own power using renewable energy to power up their businesses during load shedding. They say it is a viable solution to the constant power cuts, and ultimately a solution to save jobs.

Watch: Small businesses seek renewable energy solutions to operate during load shedding



Entrepreneurs say the unemployment rate in South Africa calls for more strategies to create job opportunities.

Recent data revealed that the national unemployment rate decreased by point 0.8% of a percentage, to 34.5% in the first quarter of 2022.

Small business owners explain, “If they can provide us the generators so that during the day we can work, but if they start with load shedding begin at least at night, I think it will help us a lot.”

Another business owner load shedding really affects their monthly income and monthly turn over and also paying staff as well.

“It delays the process of the business… We don’t have generators to backup if the load shedding happens.” explains another.