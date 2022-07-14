The Congress of South Africa Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Zingiswa Losi has warned that slogans will not change the living conditions of the poor and the working class. She was addressing delegates at the South African Communist Party (SACP)’s 15th national congress in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

Losi says the SACP must refrain from turning socialism into a mirage that keeps on being postponed. She says leaders have been speaking about socialism until they leave office.

#SACPCongress2022 Losi says the party has been silent of the struggles faced by workers. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/GyiMGmpj8z — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) July 14, 2022

COSATU president Zingiswa Losi addresses delegates:

Earlier, Losi implored delegates to help to cleanse the African National Congress (ANC) of what she called “demons of factionalism and corruption”.

She says alliance partners must stop mobilising in defence of criminals who steal from the poor.

#SACPCongress2022 Losi:We must not unite and defend amasela. We are saying as the Federation that the failure of the NPA and Judiciary to arrest the most senior amongst us is the reason we are in trouble. Let’s not politicize this matter. We weren’t wrong to support CR. #sabcnews — #LordOfTheMedia (@samkelemaseko) July 14, 2022

Losi says if the status quo is allowed to remain, the ANC runs the risk of losing the 2024 national elections, adding that those who are found guilty of wrongdoing must stop hiding behind the political conspiracy.

In the video below, SACP outgoing chairperson Senzeni Zokwana, who is also attending the conference, says leaders should not believe they are automatically entitled to re-election to their positions: