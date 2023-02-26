Power utility Eskom has announced some changes to stages of rolling blackouts for the coming week.

Stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 16:00pm on Monday afternoon.

Stage 5 blackouts will be implemented at 16:00pm – 05:00am on Tuesday morning.

Rolling blackouts will then be reduced to Stage 3 at 05:00am – 16:00pm on both Tuesday and Wednesday, while Stage 4 will be implemented during 16:00 – 05:00 on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Eskom will publish another update as soon as any significant changes occur.

According to the power utility, over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at the Arnot, Grootvlei, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations were returned to service.

#PowerAlert1 Loadshedding will be gradually reduced to Stage 3 during the course of the week pic.twitter.com/BuOGNuw07T — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 26, 2023