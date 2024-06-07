Slain Thato Tumahole’s family wants justice

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The family of Thato Tumahole, whose charred remains were dumped in a mine shaft at Welkom in the Free State, wants justice. The 19-year-old went missing on the 10th of May and her body was discovered after her boyfriend allegedly confessed to killing her.

The Grade 12 learner’s mother, Pulane Tumahole, says she expected her daughter to have a bright future.

Thato Tumahole was the light of her family’s lives. Now they say, their light is dimmed.

The family has more questions than answers, but the DNA confirmation of the body’s identity brought relief, as they could lay Tumahole to rest. Her mother says her spirit will continue to live on.

“After the results, I was so relieved and happy because now we managed to plan around and put her to rest,” says Pulane Tumahole, mother of victim.

On the day of her disappearance, Tumahole left a message to her mother, expressing how much she meant to her. The tragic incident has left the family searching for answers.

Tumahole’s alleged killer, her 22-year-old boyfriend Katleho Seape, has appeared before the Welkom Magistrate’s Court in connection with her murder and the violation of a dead body.

After Tumahole’s family reported her missing, Seape helped them search for her. Her mother, Pulane Tumahole, says he appeared just as distraught as they were.

“I still want to know why the boyfriend did this after killing her, I will never forgive him,” she says.

She says she will forever cherish the memories of her daughter.

“(I) will forever miss her. She was a good child, well, mannered and grounded,”

The murder case will be back in court on the 12th of June.

Video: Thato Tumahole Murder Trial – Case postponed to 12 June