Slain Lusanda Mathabela’s father criticises Ramaphosa’s GBVF plan

The father of slain 19-year-old Lusanda Mathabela in Mpumalanga has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest address on the country’s ongoing gender-based violence and femicide crisis (GBVF).

Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday night following the recent killings of women in Ekurhuleni, outlining the government’s response to GBVF.

Mathabela was stabbed to death at her home allegedly by her ex-boyfriend and friend in Mbombela in November 2025.

Her father, Given Mathabela says the speech has left him concerned that government does not have a clear plan to tackle gender-based violence and femicide.

“There are cases that I personally know of people because we support each other. The cases started in 2024. They are only going to the High Court in 2027. It feels like secondary victimisation by the system. From November until now, I’ve been to court no less than 12 times. It seems like nobody knows what they’re doing. It’s commission, committees on GBV, but there are no real solutions. The speech lacked content, it lacked heart. It’s very unfeeling. Even with the victims, the families as well, I would have expected the president to come out and say we have mandated services of psychologists because families are dealing with a lot.”

VIDEO |

In his address Ramaphosa announced a four-point plan to tackle the high rate of GBVF in the country.

He said he has directed Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi to undertake a national case recovery operation.

“Within 60 days, this audit must identify the number and age of unresolved cases, cases awaiting forensic evidence, cases in which suspects have been identified but not arrested and cases in which investigative or prosecutorial action has been unreasonably delayed. Within 90 days, individual recovery plans must be in place for priority cases and cases that have stalled. Each plan must identify the outstanding action, the responsible official and the deadline for moving the case forward.”

VIDEO | President Cyril Ramaphosa’s GBVF address to the nation:

-Report by Michael Mdluli