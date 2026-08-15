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Slain eThekwini councillor ‘Khekhe’ Khwela to be buried Saturday

  • The late ANC councillor, Sibusiso "Khekhe" Khwela
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC
Nonjabulo Mntungwa-Makamu

The funeral of the eThekwini African National Congress (ANC) councillor, Sibusiso “Khekhe” Khwela, will take place in Klaarwater, west of Durban, on Saturday.

Khwela was fatally shot while he was assisting community members inside the Sizakala Centre in Klaarwater last week.

A man disguised as a community member seeking assistance opened fire before fleeing. The investigation has been handed to the South African Police Service Political Killings Task Team.

RELATED VIDEO | Tributes pour in for ANC ward councillor in KZN: Ayanda Mhlongo updates

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