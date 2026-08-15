Slain eThekwini councillor ‘Khekhe’ Khwela to be buried Saturday

The funeral of the eThekwini African National Congress (ANC) councillor, Sibusiso “Khekhe” Khwela, will take place in Klaarwater, west of Durban, on Saturday.

Khwela was fatally shot while he was assisting community members inside the Sizakala Centre in Klaarwater last week.

A man disguised as a community member seeking assistance opened fire before fleeing. The investigation has been handed to the South African Police Service Political Killings Task Team.

The ANC First Deputy Secretary-General, Cde Nomvula Mokonyane, will tomorrow deliver the eulogy at the funeral service of Comrade Sibusiso “Khekhe” Khwela in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal. As the movement bids farewell to a loyal cadre, The ANC will pay tribute to Comrade Khwela’s… pic.twitter.com/xEAvK5Y9qd — ANC – African National Congress (@MYANC) August 14, 2026

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