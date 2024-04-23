Slain entertainer Mashata’s mother calls for justice

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The mother of slain entertainer Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse has called for justice following the murder of her son on Sunday morning.

It’s alleged that gunmen opened fire on the bakkie Mabuse was traveling in after performing at a local night club in Soshanguve, North of Pretoria.

He was a passenger at the time.

Mashata’s 62-year-old mother Rebecca Mabuse is devastated after losing her only child.

She fondly remembers him as her “smile keeper.”

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi visited the bereaved family yesterday and promised to help police to resolve the case speedily.

Peter ‘Mashata’ Mabuse murder | Gauteng police conducting investigations: