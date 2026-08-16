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Slain Anti-Gang Unit officer Tlometsane to be laid to rest in Limpopo

  • The funeral of 29-year-old Constable Thapelo Tlometsane is underway in Gedroogde, Zebediela, outside Polokwane.
  • Image Credits :
  • Vutivi Maluleke
SABC News

Family, friends and colleagues have gathered to pay their final respects to Anti-Gang Unit member Constable Thapelo Tlometsane.

His funeral service will be held on Sunday morning in his home village of Gedroogde, in Zebediela, Limpopo.

Tlometsane was one of two Anti-Gang Unit members killed in a shooting incident in Reiger Park east of Johannesburg last Friday.

His colleague, Constable Sphiwe Sibeko, was buried in Springs on Saturday.

Two civilian women were also killed in the incident.

Tlometsane’s elder brother, David Tlometsane describes him as a reserved person.

“Thapelo was a quiet man who is always disciplined, if you call him in order, he would do it immediately. If you gave him a task or a job to do, he would do it without question. That’s how he was. He did not want to hate someone, he was always smiling.”

– Reporting by Vutivi Maluleke

Video | Family fondly remembers slain Constable Thapelo Tlometsane:

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