Erasmus adopts precautionary approach for Kolisi’s return

Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, will remain on the sidelines for Saturday’s opening Greatest Rivalry opening test against the All Blacks in Johannesburg.

Coach Rassie Erasmus says even though he could have chosen the Bok leader, he decided to take a precautionary approach regarding Kolisi’s return.

Pieter Steph Du Toit will captain the side while Paul De Villiers was chosen at flank.

Erasmus says the series of four potentially brutal tests also played a role in his decision.

“It is who’s still standing when you get to Orlando and then Baltimore, Siya is the same. Siya probably could have played but risking him this weekend and then you get to match three of the series and then you have a lot of walking wounded so on those two that’s the thought process.”

Eben Etzebeth starts at lock, while Grant Williams and Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu, will be the halfback pairing. Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok will provide cover on the bench, leaving Handre Pollard outside the squad.

Erasmus says a winning start to the series is vital.

“We just think of keeping guys fresh I’m sure by round 3 which will be the most important match there will be another 6 or 7 injuries in each camp. So, managing players game time is very important but obviously if you can hit the first blow, we lost first tests before and recovered but it would always be better to win the first one.”

Ox Nche makes a return from injury and will partner up with Wilco Louw and Malcolm Marx in the front row.