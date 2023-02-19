A 60-year-old teacher accused of raping a nine-year-old child in Galeshewe township in the Northern Cape is expected to make another bail application when he appears in court this week.

The accused, who is suspended, says he has new evidence that could assist him to convince the court to grant him bail after the first application was denied.

The man allegedly raped the then grade two learner on a number of occasions in December last year.

“The case of teacher from Galeshewe accused of having raped a nine-year-old has been postponed to the 24th of February, as the accused has informed the court that he plans to make another bail application on new facts. He was previously denied bail by the Galeshewe District court. He is remanded in custody until his next court appearance,” says National Prosecuting Authority’s provincial spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane.