The City of Tshwane says they are prioritising the restoration of power to all areas that have been affected since Sunday’s collapse of pylons on the N4 Freeway in Pretoria East.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink says they are working on temporary measures to ensure that they ease the burden of prolonged power outages.

STATEMENT: The City of Tshwane is committed to restoring power to all communities. @CilliersB @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/MtFPLxi3hx — Mayor Cilliers Brink (@tshwane_mayor) April 12, 2023

He says the city is working with an internal team and an Eskom team to restore electricity.

Large parts of Pretoria East still without power:

“We followed two approaches. The one is to restore the 132KB line which ran on the pylons. We are in the process of procuring them and doing the work so we have a permanent solution. The second thing we have done is to restore power by a process of re-routing electricity to as much of the affected areas as possible.”

Brink adds: “About 40% of the affected areas are restored. Now we are asked why are some areas restored and not others, for technical reasons, some areas can be backfed and others cannot because of the nature of the network.”

Meanwhile, power utility Eskom says another two generating units have gone down at a major power station and this has required the implementation of stage six load shedding.

Eskom says stage six will be implemented from 4pm this afternoon until 5am tomorrow morning.

Thereafter, stage five load shedding will be implemented until 4pm on Thursday.

Eskom interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena this pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.