sabc-plus-logo

Home

Sixty-one migrants drown after shipwreck off Libya: IOM

  • FILE: Migrants on a boat
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sixty-one migrants, including women and children, drowned following a “tragic” shipwreck off Libya, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Libya said on social media platform X on Saturday.

The organisation quoted survivors as saying the boat, carrying around 86 people, departed the Libyan city of Zwara.

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES