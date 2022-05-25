The Orkney Magistrate’s Court in the North West has granted bail of R5 000 each to six suspects arrested for fraud, corruption and money laundering to the tune of R2.5-billion.

The suspects include three municipal officials at the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality.

They were arrested by the Hawks simultaneously in various areas. This follows a VBS Mutual Bank investigation where suspicious transactions were noted in the account of the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality in Klerksdorp.

Their case has been postponed to the 5th of August for further investigation.

The suspects Nkhensani Ndengeza, Mabaso Nazo, Rotshidzwa Khazamula, Vuyelwa Matshangaza, Mangaliso Matshangaza and Lazarus Matshangaza, were arrested following investigations conducted between 2017 and 2019.

This after it was found that money was allegedly continuously deposited from the municipal bank account into the accounts of three officials.

One of the officials, who has since left the municipality, also routinely made payments into the bank accounts of his wife and brother.