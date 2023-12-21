Six suspects arrested in Rustenburg for terrorising communities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

North West police have arrested six suspects, who have reportedly been terrorising communities in Rustenburg. They face charges of possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition and suspected stolen property.

They are also facing charges relating to contravention of the Immigration Act, as all of them are Lesotho nationals.

The suspects allegedly committed the crimes in the COVID-19 and Sondela informal settlements in Rustenburg.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone says the suspects will appear in court tomorrow.

“During the arrests, three unlicenced firearms were seized including one with a filed-off serial number, 79 ammunition, two magazines, and cash amounting to R24 200.”

Mokgwabone adds: “Investigations are underway and the police cannot rule out the possibility of bringing to book additional suspects and linking the arrested ones with more cases. All the suspects including a 24-year-old woman, are expected to appear on Friday, 22 December 2023, in the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court.”