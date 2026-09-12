Six suspects arrested for two separate hijacking incidents in CTN

The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service says it has assisted the South African Police Service (SAPS) to arrest six suspected hijackers in two separate incidents on the Cape Flats.

It says the incidents happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

In one of them, the assailants stabbed a man while hijacking his vehicle.

The City’s Traffic Service spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, says officers were alerted to a possible hijacked vehicle at the R300 South and Van Rebeek Road.

“Two traffic vehicles joined the pursuit of the suspects who fled on foot – officers apprehended three suspects, and SAPS caught three more. The owner later confirmed that the vehicle had been hijacked in Mfuleni and her husband stabbed during the incident. In another incident, at around midday on Friday, a Highway Patrol Unit officer’s in-vehicle Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system generated an alert for a reported stolen vehicle, a white Ford Courier, which was travelling northbound on Valhalla Drive. The member immediately made a U-turn and followed the vehicle. He conducted a traffic stop along Bofors Circle in Epping. The driver was found to be not in possession of a valid driving licence, and a vehicle check confirmed it had been reported stolen in Kleinvlei.”