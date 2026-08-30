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Six suspected illegal miners found dead in Mpumalanga

  • FILE | SAPS murder case graphic.
  • Image Credits :
  • SA Police
SABC News

The bodies of six suspected illegal miners have been found in the mountainous area of Mashobote in Ngodwana in Mpumalanga.

The bodies were discovered after a community member noticed them and alerted authorities on Saturday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Mavela Masondo says preliminary police investigations point to a shootout between rival illegal mining groups known as zama zamas operating in the area.

“Police in Mpumalanga opened a case of murder with six counts following the discovery of six bodies of suspected illegal miners in Mashobote, Ngodwana policing precinct. At this stage, circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.”

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