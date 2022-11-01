There are now six SABC Board candidates who still have to be vetted by the State Security Agency (SSA).

This was revealed by Parliament’s Communications Committee Chairperson Boyce Maneli when he closed a committee meeting.

By Thursday last week, the vetting of 14 of the 34 candidates who were interviewed was still outstanding.

Maneli says he is hopeful that the remaining six would have been vetted by the end of this week. This would pave way for the Sub-Communications Committee start deliberations to find the twelve most suitable candidates to be recommended for appointment. The SABC has been without a board since 16 October.

Maneli explains, “As I close the session, we are still hopeful that the six that’s remaining on those that need to be vetted could still be received this week. Otherwise, there’s six short for the board candidates for the SABC. So, as I say we remain hopeful that the interventions that were made could result in the remaining six to be presented to us.”

“The last time we got feedback was last week on Thursday for the other people that have been vetted,” Maneli added.

