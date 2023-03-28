Six police officers have been arrested in Cape Town on charges of corruption. The two Sergeants and four Constables aged between 31 and 42 were arrested at the Maitland Flying Squad this morning.

The police spokesperson Andre Traut says the arrest of a seventh suspect is imminent.

He says the police officials have been suspended and will appear in court on Thursday.

“They are accused of corrupt activities where boxes of abalone were seized from suspects on a number of occasions without making any arrests or handing in the abalone as exhibits. They are also accused of harboring a corrupt relationship with persons on the wrong side of the law by escorting drugs with a police vehicle. The investigation into the corrupt activities of the members is still underway, and as the matter unfolds, more charges could be brought against the members, who are now suspended from the SAPS,” says Traut.