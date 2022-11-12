The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport says the six people, who died from last night’s horrific crash on the R56 near uMzimkhulu, are members of one family.

It is alleged that their vehicle collided head-on with a truck. The seventh member is in critical condition in hospital.

Video – Head-on Collision | Death toll in N8 crash near Botshabelo rises to seven:

The department’s spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane says investigations to determine the exact cause of the accident are underway.

“The Ndenza family lost 6 members in an accident that occurred last night in Umzimkhulu. They are believed to have been travelling in a Toyota Avanza and instantly 6 people died on the scene. One was transferred to hospital, he is in a critical condition. The family was travelling from Nokweja to Flagstaff. Currently, SAPS are busy with investigations assisted by different units as well as Road traffic Inspectorates,” Ncalane says.

Video – Minibus crash claims seven lives on the N4 near Swartruggens:

Earlier a Spokesperson for KZN EMS, Robert McKenzie said, “Paramedics have stabilised and treated two patients at the scene and were transported to hospital for continued medical care. The exact circumstances resulting from this accident are not known at this stage and will be investigated by police.”