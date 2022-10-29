Six people, including two children, have been killed in a head-on collision on the R-60 between Worcester and Robertson in the Boland.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says a truck and a car collided in the early hours of this morning.

He says the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

“Worcester police registered a culpable homicide case following a fatal crash on Saturday morning on the R-60 Road between Worcester and Robertson in which six occupants which include two children of the vehicle passed away. The identities of the deceased persons are yet to be established.”