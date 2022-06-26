Six people were killed in a collision involving two sedans on the R71 near Letsitele-Letaba junction outside Tzaneen in Limpopo. Five were burnt beyond recognition as the two vehicles caught fire after the collision.

Transport department spokesperson Mike Maringa says the collision happened after one of the vehicles lost control due to apparent speeding and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

MEC Mavhungu Lerule Ramakhanya has conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the families of the people that were killed in the horrific accident on R71.

The MEC has also expressed her concern about the increasing number of accidents that are happening over the weekend in the early hours of the morning she is calling on motorists to obey the rules of the road.