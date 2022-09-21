Six people including high-ranking members of the police are expected to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday after being arrested in connection with a 2016 police tender of over R54 Million.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate says in a statement that four of the suspects were arrested in Durban, Bloemfontein and Pretoria.

Two of the suspects were arrested as they were boarding domestic flights from OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town and Durban, respectively.

The suspects are two Durban businessmen, a former Lieutenant-General, a current serving Lieutenant-Colonel and two Majors-General from Pretoria and Bloemfontein.

The arrest of these very high-ranking and seasoned police officials endorses Investigating Directorate’s commitment to dealing with corruption and state capture regardless of where it manifests itself.

