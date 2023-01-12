Six people have been killed in a collision involving three minibus taxis in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg on Thursday afternoon. A heavy duty vehicle was also involved in the collision which occurred on Peter Road.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla explains: “Peter Road in Ruimsig is closed off to traffic between Hendrik Potgieter and Van Dalin road and this is due to a fatal accident involving a truck an five other vehicles. The cause of the accidents has not yet been determined. EMS and JMPD on scene and motorists are advised to exercise caution. Avoid that route and use alternative routes.”

