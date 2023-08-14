Six people have been killed and two others injured in a collision between two vehicles on the N2 near Tsitsikamma in the Eastern Cape.

The Provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqonse says the crash happened on Sunday.

He says all the deceased were from the same vehicle, and include two boys, three women and one man.

The injured, who were in the other vehicle, are tourists from Switzerland.

Binqose says police have opened a case of culpable homicide.

The six are suspected to be related. The MEC for transport in the Eastern Cape, Mr Xolile Nqatha is extending sincere condolences to the families of those who have passed away in this accident. The two injured people are from Switzerland, the MEC is wishing them a full and speedy recovery.”