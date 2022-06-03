There is a six-way tie at the top of the leaderboard after the first round of the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. No-one managed to break-away from the field and only two strokes separate the top 20 players on the leaderboard.

One of the joint leaders is Australia’s Cameron Smith. The world number three who has won twice on the PGA Tour this year, had seven birdies and two bogeys in his round of 67, five-under-par. He shares the lead with amongst others, Canadian McKenzie Hughes and K.H Lee of South Korea.

They have a one stroke lead over a group of four players, while 10 players are a stroke further back. The two south Africans in the field, Erik van Rooyen and Garrick Higgo carded rounds of 75 and are in a tie for 84th – eight strokes behind Smith and company.