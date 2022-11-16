The six councillors expelled from the African National Congress (ANC) at the Mkhondo Municipality in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, have joined the Economic Freedom Fighters.

EFF Treasurer General Omphile Maotwe welcomed the new members to the party.

Today: EFF mpumalanga welcomed the former mayor of Mkhondo Municipality in Mpumalanga Vusi Motha and other former ANC councillors who were expelled from the ANC have joined the EFF.@EFFSouthAfrica @collensedibe pic.twitter.com/0PP2BTexit — @Mpumalanga _EFF (@MpumalangaEff) November 16, 2022

Among the members are former Executive Mayor Vusi Motha and former Speaker Thembelihle Gama. The ANC expelled the members after they allegedly voted with the opposition after the 2021 Local Government Election.

They voted with the opposition in protest against the alleged factional nomination of councillors after the elections.

The new members were welcomed with song and dance. The provincial leadership of the EFF could not be happier.

With the by-elections on the horizon to replace the expelled members in the council, the EFF hopes to win all the wards from the ANC. The party is banking on the popularity of the expelled members in the municipality.

The ANC has already requested the Mkhondo Municipal Manager to declare vacancies that will pave the way for the by-elections.