Six people have died while seven sustained injuries in a collision involving a bakkie and a minibus taxi on the R61 road outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Transport Spokesperson Unathi Binqose says that the bakkie with five occupants was going to a traditional ceremony in a nearby village when it crashed into a stationary minibus-taxi.

Binqose says five of the victims were occupants in the bakkie and one was from the minibus taxi.

“Yes, we can confirm the death of six people in the accident that happened on the R61 just outside Mthatha. It’s all adult males, men that can be heading their families, men that have now left their children without fathers. It is for that reason that the MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape, Xolile Nqatha is calling to all road users, drivers in particular, to be extra cautious on (the) roads to help us avoid crashes that can be avoided.”