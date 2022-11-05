Six people have been shot dead and another sustained injuries during Friday night’s shooting in Clermont, outside Pinetown, west of Durban.

Seven people were in a room, when an unknown gunmen open fire on them.

Police spokesperson, Jay Naicker, has appealed to members of the public, who might have information about the shooting to come forward.

Residents of Fannin informal settlement in Clermont are still reeling in shock, following the brutal murder.

The room, where the deceased were shot, is still locked while blood stains can still be seen on the ground outside the house. Despite Friday night’s ordeal, it’s still business as usual for some residents as they pass through the same yard.

Fearing for their safety and lives, residents refused to speak to the SABC about the incident. But rumours circulating point to the possibility that the deceased were allegedly involved in criminal activities in the area.

Naicker has appealed to members of the community to come forward with information, that can lead to the arrest of the killers.

“Detectives from the provincial organised crime unit are appealing to members of the community to come forward with information that will assist them in arresting those behind the killing of six people at Clermont. Last night at 22:30. Six people were shot and killed while one was injured at an informal settlement in Clermont. Members of the community are urged to come forward with any information that will assist investigators. All information will be treated with confidentiality and residents are encouraged to contact crime stop on 08600 10111.”

Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted.

