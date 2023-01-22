The death toll from a crash on the N1 between Touwsriver and De Doorns in the Boland has risen to five. Western Cape Traffic spokesperson Jandre Bakker says the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll with 11 occupants inside.

“Following the initial three deaths, two more occupants died bringing the fatality count to four adults and a baby boy. Six occupants were injured of which three serious. We call on road users to never exceed the maximum capacity for a vehicle and for passengers to never distract the driver.”

Meanwhile, a truck driver has been killed and another person sustained serious injuries following another crash on the N1 near Leeu Gamka in the Karoo. Bakker, says the cause of the crash is unclear but there was only one vehicle involved in the incident. He says the road is open to traffic.