Six dead in Gqeberha head-on collision

Six people have died, and six others have been seriously injured in a head-on collision on the M17 between Motherwell and KwaZakhele in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, in the early hours of Saturday.

Police spokesperson Andre Beetge says a bakkie collided with a hatchback traveling towards Motherwell. He says four occupants of the bakkie, including two children and two men in the hatchback also died at the scene.

Beetge says a case of culpable homicide has been opened.

“Both females (driver and passenger) in the bakkie died on the scene, while two male boys (aged six and 12) on the back of the bakkie passed away at the scene. A further six males on the back of the bakkie were seriously injured and taken to Dora Nginza Hospital. The two adult males in the VW Golf also passed away on the scene. The cause of the accident is being investigated, but a strong suspicion exists that high speed and alcohol were contributing factors. A culpable homicide case was opened and is being investigated by SAPS Swartkops.”