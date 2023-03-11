The Special Investigating Unit, SIU, has welcomed a ruling in its favour, by the Constitutional Court, which has upheld the powers of the Special Tribunal.

This after the Constitutional Court on Friday said while the Special Tribunal was not a court it had jurisdiction to adjudicate legality reviews in terms of the SIU Act, and as such, the PPE scandal ruling involving Ledla was upheld.

The Special Tribunal had in 2021 ordered that almost two dozen companies which received money from the Gauteng Department of Health through a personal protective equipment tender awarded to Ledla Structural Development, pay it back to the state.

SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago says they are happy.

“We are very delighted as the SIU, because when this tribunal was set up in 2019, it was purely out of an act – the SIU act, and that was to make sure that we expedite the matters, and not have to queue with all the other cases in the high court, and all the other courts. Therefore, for us to have this today, where the Constitutional Court is able to say that it’s all systems go, the tribunal’s got the right to do what it is doing, it’s something that we’re really excited about. Because we were in limbo for about nine-months so far, waiting for this judgement.”