SIU issues warning on impersonation of Adv Andy Mothibi

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has issued a warning regarding individuals impersonating the head of the SIU, Advocate Andy Mothibi, or his representatives.

The impostors are reportedly seeking money from public representatives, officebearers, and members of the judiciary.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago expresses concern over these incidents.

Reports of impersonation emerged in the North West and Free State provinces this week, leading the SIU to issue a public caution.

Kganyago emphasises that the SIU conducts its investigations with integrity and professionalism, never soliciting money from those under investigation or anyone associated with their work.

The public is urged to stay vigilant, verify information, and avoid falling victim to individuals falsely claiming to be Advocate Mothibi.