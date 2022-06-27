The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it will institute civil action against former National Lotteries Commission Chairperson Professor Alfred Nevhutanda and Vhutanda Investments.

This is to claim back profit allegedly improperly earned during his tenure at the commission.

This comes after the SIU obtained a preservation order to freeze a luxury property owned by Vhutanda Investments, a private company of which Nevhutanda was the sole director.

The SIU alleges that Vhutanda Investments purchased the property for approximately R27 million in 2018 with money from the National Lotteries Commission.

SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says they believe the luxury property constitutes proceeds of unlawful activities.

“At the time of the acquisition of the property, Professor Nevhutanda was both the director of Vhutanda Investment and chairman of the board of the NLC. The SIU investigation has revealed that the acquisition of the property was funded by the non-profit organisations with monies they had received under the auspices of grant funding from the National Lotteries Commission,” says Kganyago.

Kganyago provides further details in the video below: