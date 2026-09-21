SIU to probe alleged corruption into some Buffalo City tenders

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to probe a number of historical projects linked to the Buffalo City Metro and the Buffalo City Metro Development Agency.

Amongst the contracts and services that will be investigated by the SIU are the Mdantsane NU2 swimming pool project, the appointment of a company called First New Generation Trading for the demolition of existing walls, and for the appointment of Consulting Engineer Services for the water world project.

Municipal Spokesperson Luzuko Buku says the municipality will not halt its own internal investigations and disciplinary processes even with the SIU now formally involved.

“The municipality, therefore, is on a path of proactive accountability, and we welcome this investigation on this work that will be done by the SIU in the municipality. We view the process that the SIU is conducting, and our own investigation as a municipality as complementary processes that are aimed at achieving clean governance in our city.”

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Movement (UDM) has welcomed the SIU investigation.

The SIU says it will further investigate serious maladministration or unlawful conduct by employees of the municipality.

UDM Buffalo City Metro mayoral candidate Nqabayomzi Nkwankwa has urged the SIU and the court to do their work without any interference.

-Report by Ntombozuko Balintulo