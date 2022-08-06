President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the Special Investigating Unit(SIU) to probe alleged corruption and maladministration at the university and the enrollment of honours students. Threats have already been made against the university’s leadership this year.

In May the university fleet manager, Petrus Roets was gunned down in his car while on his way home from work.

Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Renuka Vithal says the intervention by the SIU couldn’t have come at a better time.

“No matter where it is wrong doing, action will be taken even when people try to threaten lives the SIU will also assist in those shootings including Mr. Roets who lost his life we are hoping arrests will be made in respect of these shootings so it becomes very clear that doing this won’t go unpunished,” said Vithal