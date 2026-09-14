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SIU to investigate the affairs of North West Transport Investments

  • Buses in the North West.
  • Image Credits :
  • NTI website
Sibahle Motha

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorized the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the affairs of North West Transport Investments (NTI) and its subsidiaries.

The SIU’s investigations will cover allegations of serious maladministration, corruption and irregular expenditure.

Tenders awarded to companies linked to controversial North West businessman Suliman Carrim are also at the center of SIU investigations.

According to SIU Spokesperson Selby Makgotho, the proclamation also empowers the investigating body to pursue the recovery of losses suffered by NTI or the State.

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