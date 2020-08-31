Khusela Diko, and her husband, King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko have reiterated that there was no corruption in the Gauteng Health Department’s awarding of R125 million tender to the king.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it will interview Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko this week.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the interview will be in connection with the recent personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal in Gauteng, involving Diko’s husband, Chief Madzikane Thandisizwe Diko and Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

The R125 million contract was awarded to Royal Bhaca, a company owned by Diko’s husband who has already been questioned.

The ANC Gauteng PEC has resolved that Khusela Diko and Masuku be subjected to the Provincial Integrity Committee. Both have been placed on a special leave of absence.

The ANC in Gauteng has summoned Khusela Diko, MEC Bandile Masuku & Loyiso Masuku to explain themselves to the party:

The spokesperson of the SIU’s Special Tribunal, set up last year to investigate allegations of corruption, Advocate Selby Makgotho says, “Any witness can be subpoenaed, the special tribunal has the powers to subpoena any witness and in an applicable situation order that any witness, any documents and or objects that are in the possession of any party which can be of assistance of the special tribunal may be ordered to so surrender or submit those documents in question. It can also issue warrants of arrests where there is difficulty in terms of obtaining cooperation from any particular documents.”

Regret error of judgment

Khusela Diko, and her husband, King Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko have however reiterated that there was no corruption in the Gauteng Health Department’s awarding of R125 million tender to the king.

They do regret the error of judgment that led to his Royal Bhaca company doing business with the department. The contract has subsequently been cancelled.

The news of the tender for the supply of personal protective gear during the coronavirus pandemic, sparked outrage from the public.

The couple says in a joint statement that they have never tried to hide their ties with the family of Gauteng MEC of Health, Dr. Bandile Masuku.

They, however, understand that it raises suspicion due to the impact state capture and corruption had on the depletion of state coffers.

In the video below, King Madzikane says the decision is unfortunate: