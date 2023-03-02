The head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) Andy Mothibi has instructed his team investigating corruption in Eskom to get in touch with the power utility’s former Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter on his claims that some ministers are part of the corruption in the embattled energy company.

De Ruyter made the allegations during a media interview following his resignation.

Calls for De Ruyter to support his statements:

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the information that De Ruyter has on corruption is of interest to the SIU.

“We’ve had engagements with the former CEO of Eskom from the beginning, when he arrived, we had a meeting where we were briefing him on all these investigations and we had frequent engagements with him but I can safely tell you now that he never told us about these ministers that’s supposed to be involved in this.”

Kganyago adds: “But now that it is in the public domain, it is of interest to us, because we are investigating under a proclamation and this is the kind of information that we need to know as the SIU. The head of the SIU Advocate Mothibi has instructed the investigating team in Eskom to call him and make sure that he gives us that information.”