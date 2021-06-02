So far, the SIU is investigating corruption allegations of more than R14 billion.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it has handed over more than 100 cases relating to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) procurement, for possible prosecution. The unit virtually briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Accounts on its ongoing investigation into the matter.

SIU head, Andy Mothibi, says they are investigating more than 4 100 cases, which involve just over 200 service providers. It has concluded 40% of these investigations.

So far, the SIU has made 102 referrals for possible prosecution to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“We referred 88 state officials for DC action so far. New matters referred to NPA total up to 44 and previous ones were 38; so, the total number of cases referred for consideration counts up to 102.”

Lack of disciplinary action

Mothibi says a worrying matter is the lack of disciplinary action in some cases.

“Pleased that in some instance, DC cases have started. We follow this, we are an interested party, we would like to see recommendations implemented. Where it hasn’t started, and as I’ve said, it’s worrying.”

Mothibi also says the unit is working hard at recovering money.

So far, through the Special Tribunal, the SIU has recovered more than R600 million. One such example is the matter of the scooter-ambulances in the Eastern Cape.

“The Special Tribunal ruled and set aside; next is appeal. We will wait to see if the appeal is instituted or not. We want settled matters, dealt with risk of legal matters where contract not cancelled, are cancelled and set aside, mindful into recovery, no money paid out.”

MPs pleased with progress

MPs were largely congratulatory about the unit’s progress.

SCOPA chairperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, says the extent of the corruption is shocking.

“Gloomy picture it paints of how daring elements of corruption can be. That on its own is worrying. We have been looted, we are, I almost used the wrong word but I wanted to say we have been screwed over twice.”