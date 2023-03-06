The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has recovered R18 million linked to its Road Accident Fund (RAF) investigations.

The SIU has signed acknowledgments of debt with law firms and attorneys to the value of approximately R68 million, which constitute unlawful acts of appropriation.

The firms received duplicate payments from the RAF as compensation to persons injured because of motor vehicle accidents.

SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says, “Instead of returning the duplicate payments to RAF, legal practitioners opted to either keep the money in their trust accounts or use it to their personal benefit. To date, the SIU has managed to recover R18 million through acknowledgement of debt process following the signing of proclamation R44 of 2021 by president,”

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the SIU to investigate serious allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of RAF.