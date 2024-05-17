SIU raids refugee centre in Pretoria over alleged corruption

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is conducting search and seizure operations at the Desmond Tutu Refugee Centre in Marabastad in Pretoria.

This after a whistleblower tipped off the Department of Home Affairs to unlawful activities occurring at the centre where officials are allegedly being bribed to issue fraudulent documents to unregistered foreign nationals.

In partnership with the Special Investigative Unit and the Hawks, the department has acquired a search warrant to search the premises of five refugee centres including those in Cape Town, Durban, Musina, Port Elizabeth and Pretoria.

During the search and seizure, the SIU collected evidence in the form of documents and electronics such as computers and cell phones of home affairs officials. https://t.co/1yAwWHuZDh pic.twitter.com/mW4X11UlW2 — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) May 17, 2024

The search is currently underway and electronic devices, like cellphones and laptops are being confiscated by authorities for further investigation.

Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi says, “After the advent of pastor [Shepherd] Bushiri who, as you know, has got a fraudulent permanent resident document, I received a petition from people who are working with permitting [permits] saying the counter corruption unit must stop investigating their errors. I approached the head [Adv Andy Mothibi] of the SIU. I took him to the whistleblower and he listened. He said this is big and we need to come in and they took affidavit from the whistleblower. They went to court to get the warrant of search and seizure that they must search and seize any document or any gadgets here which the people are using,” adds Motsoaledi.

The video below is the full interview with Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi

SIU, HAWKS SEARCH HOME AFFAIRS OFFICES IN FIVE PROVINCES AND SEIZE EVIDENCE TO ASSIST IN AN ONGOING INVESTIGATION On 17 May 2024, at around 09:00, the SIU with the assistance of the Hawks, conducted searches and

seized evidence at Home Affairs offices in five provinces pic.twitter.com/LiUgJdcDWw — Special Investigating Unit (SIU) (@RSASIU) May 17, 2024