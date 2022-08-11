The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has raided the offices of the Alexander Bay Diamond Company in Killarney, Johannesburg.

The SIU says it’s investigating how the company which specialises in the marketing of rough diamonds was procured and contracted to provide services for the state-owned company Alexkor.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says they will follow the money to establish whether Alexander Bay has links to the Gupta family.

This follows reports that diamonds from the company were sold at 30% below market value to syndicates.

In a statement the SIU says, “The SIU received a tip off from a whistleblower that there is alleged serious maladministration in the affairs of Alexkor, in respect of the marketing, valuation, sale and beneficiation of diamonds.”

VIDEO: SIU raids Killarney offices of diamond company alleged to have links with Alexkor:



State capture

Last year, a contractor to state-owned diamond miner company Alexkor, Gavin Craythorn, who is the founding member of the Equitable Access Campaign told the State Capture Commission that he has been producing mining vessels for Alexkor for the past 20 years.

The Commission heard allegations relating to a joint-venture led by Alexkor which unlawfully awarded a company with ties to the Guptas a contract to market and sell rough diamonds.

According to evidence presented to the Commission by Gobodo Forensics, the appointed entity did not have a diamond licence which was a minimum requirement.

Former senior executive of Gobodo Forensics Albert Torres told the Commission that the company appeared to have been a shelf company when it submitted its expression of interest to take part in a tender.