SIU gets greenlight to probe Free State Education school projects

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted the greenlight to begin investigations into the construction of three schools in the Free State province; Caleb Motshabi Primary School, formerly known as Thuto Ke Primary School, Malebogo Primary School and Tlholo Primary School.

SIU Spokesperson Selby Makgotho says this follows the signing of Proclamation 325 of 2026 by President Cyril Ramaphosa authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to begin investigating allegations of maladministration, financial waste and unlawful conduct in the affairs of the Free State Department of Education.

The investigation will cover the period from March 1 2014, until the date of the proclamation, July 13 2026.

Makgotho says the investigation will also include any related conduct involving persons, entities or contracts identified during the investigation.

“The investigation will review the procurement and contracting processes for construction services performed by, or on behalf of, the department from 1 March 2014 until the date of the proclamation. It will also investigate any unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Department or the State in relation to projects at Caleb Motshabi (formerly Thuto Ke Thebe) Primary school, Malebogo Primary school, Tlholo Primary school.”

Makgotho added that the SIU will also assess whether the procurement processes complied with applicable legislation, National Treasury and Provincial Treasury regulations, as well as the Department’s procurement policies and procedures.

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