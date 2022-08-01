The situation remains volatile in Tembisa on the East Rand on Monday morning as residents embarked on a shutdown.

Residents have been blockading roads since this morning over service delivery.

A truck was also set alight on Monday morning.

The R21 Highway has since been opened but roads leading to and out of Tembisa remain closed.

Ekhurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa says, “The situation remains volatile. They are still pelting stones at passing vehicles. We are trying to ensure the situation calms and don’t have incidents at the end of the day.”