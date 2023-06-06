The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), working with other law enforcement officials, say they have managed to bring the situation back under control in Protea Glen in Soweto.

Earlier, police had to fire teargas and rubber bullets to disperse a group of E-hailing service drivers who had barricaded roads with their vehicles and disrupting the flow of traffic in the area.

They were protesting after an E-hailing motor vehicle was set alight outside the Protea Glen Shopping Mall in Soweto, last night.

Last week, three E-hailing vehicles were damaged and then set alight, allegedly by taxi operators at Maponya Mall in Soweto.

JMPD Spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, “Officers from JMPD, SAPS and Gauteng Traffic Police are currently monitoring a protest action by E-hailing drivers by Protea Mall. As the protestors, protest inside and outside the mall. Following a spate of incidents, operators were attacked in Soweto. Currently there isn’t any disruption to traffic and officers will continue to monitor the protest.”