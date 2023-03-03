The Silulu seSiswati Dictionary Unit has launched a Siswati to English bidirectional dictionary as well as a Children English and Siswati Picture Dictionary in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

The Pan South African Language Board (PANSALB) says Siswati is still one of the marginalised languages in the country.

This dictionary will be used in schools and will be distributed in all the libraries in the country.

Chief Editor of Silulu seSiswati Julius Mayisela believes the dictionary will assist in improving the language.

“This dictionary is going to benefit both Siswati speakers and second speakers The aim is to improve the language, develop it more, preserve it more because if you look at the number of dictionaries that are being published, this is a start of what we have launched today. We must have more than twenty copies of dictionaries. We are focusing on where Siswati speakers will benefit. I’m remembering their culture through the words that are in the dictionary. We have used different symbols to categorize meaning. We are trying to develop and preserve the language.”