DA member of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Tourism Manny de Freitas has described as incredible Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s claim that she had no knowledge of South African Tourism’s R1 billion proposed sponsorship of the English Premier club Tottenham Hotspur.

Sisulu, along with South African Tourism acting CEO Themba Khumalo appeared before the committee yesterday. Some committee members reacted angrily to Sisulu’s response to the committee’s request that the deal be immediately cancelled. De Freitas says Sisulu’s response shows that there’s something terribly wrong with the system.

“She is the political head of this department, she is representing the shareholder, which is government. How is it that the whole thing can go through without her knowledge. It tells you that she is either not interested or she is incompetent. How is it that a minister is unaware of this. It’s not acceptable. She tried to stop our investigation by saying we needed the President’s permission. But we told her very quickly that we don’t need permission, in fact, the President is accountable to Parliament, not the other way round.”

Earlier, angry committee members ruled Sisulu out of order because of the way she responded to its decision. This is what transpired after Mahambehlala and committee member Matshidiso Gomba took exception to the Sisulu’s response.

” SISULU: We understand the view of the committee and the committee Chair. But this being a matter of national interest only the President can make the decision. We owe it to him as the one who takes the final decision. We understand and……… MAHAMBEHLALA: Minister you are out of order……SISULU: No mm……..MAHAMBEHLALA: We are a portfolio committee of Parliament and all the executives in this country. Even the President is accountable to this Parliament. So, what you are saying here is extremely out of order so what we are saying here we stand by our decision. And we are not going to allow you to disrupt this meeting and dictate what we must say and not say………SISULU: No, it was a matter protocol……..GOMBA: Point of order chair, the Minister is out of order. She is speaking while the chair is chairing. Can she be orderly.”

Additional reporting by Mercedes Besent