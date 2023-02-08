The Congress of the People (COPE) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to sack Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

The party says Sisulu showed disregard for Parliament’s Oversight Committee on Tourism when she appeared before it along with the board of South African Tourism.

Sisulu and the board appeared before the committee to account for the R1 billion proposed sponsorship of the English Premier club Tottenham Hotspur. The proposed deal has caused public outrage, prompting the committee to order that it be scrapped.

COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem has described Sisulu’s behaviour as unacceptable.

“COPE condemns the despicable behaviour of the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu. Her disrespect of the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Tourism and the entire committee is totally unacceptable. Lindiwe Sisulu’s behaviour not only undermines Parliament but the country’s constitution as well. The constitution is clear on oversight over the executive. Pparliament must hold the president and the executive accountable. Minister Sisulu must not think she is untouchable, we call on President Ramaphosa to remove Minister Sisulu from his cabinet. She is not fit to be a minister, her behaviour disqualifies her from such a high office.”